Fire contained to control room after Southern Star employees quickly react

Crews extinguish fire at Southern Star Natural Gas Pipeline facility on May 4, 2022.
Crews extinguish fire at Southern Star Natural Gas Pipeline facility on May 4, 2022.(KVOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire at Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline was quickly contained to the control room after employees jumped into action on Wednesday morning

KVOE reports a fire broke out at the Southern Star natural gas complex between Emporia and Americus just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, May 4.

Lyon Co. Deputy Danny Broyles said an employee had arrived at the facility at 2143 Road E and found smoke billowing from the control room. The employee quickly activated the company’s emergency response plan and called emergency services.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office, Evergy, the Emporia Fire Department, the Allen-Admire Fire Department, the Americus Fire Department, the Chase Co. Fire Department and the Dunlap Fire Department all responded to the incident.

Americus Fire Chief Bill Harmon said the flames were evident when crews arrived.

Crews said the fire and all resulting damages were contained to the control room, which is separate from the plant.

Southern Star reported the fire was extinguished by 7:35 a.m.

Chief Harmon credited Southern Star employees for their work to reduce the risk of larger complications with the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

