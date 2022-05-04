Current, former employees accuse VAEK of discrimination

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of people are calling out the VA of Topeka for what they say is years of discrimination practices.

The group is made up of former and current employees, they say the discrimination has happened for years, and it’s going unaddressed.

An attorney representing the group says she has more than seventy discrimination claims toward involving Topeka’s Veteran Affairs Facilities.

“What I think a lot of people miss is that these people are victims,” said Cain Davis, organizer of the groups press conference. “They are hospitalized and I know personally of a young lady who killed herself over discrimination so I don’t take it lightly.”

The group claims VA employees have suffered loss of income, threats, and forced resignations and were denied promotions because of their race.

“In January of 2021, I was forced to resign from the VA,” said Sheni Meghani, a former employee. “The only employer I have ever known in this country. I called it my home where veterans received care and my love veteran care was dropped.”

“I’ve been demoted, money taken away from me, the financial impact on me has been tough,” said Alex Harris, a current employee. “I have helped numerous people within the VA and it’s very sad because what the outside folks don’t understand is the cost that we’re paying.”

Director of Veterans Affairs Rudy Klopfer says the VA has always focused on inclusion and providing equal opportunities.

“Diversity is so very important to me,” said Director Klopher. “That’s what makes the strength of the VA and taking care of our veterans. We do focus working on diversity and inclusion within our employees so they feel valued and like they can be engaged with the great care that we provide.”

The group says several employees sent emails about claims that have yet to be addressed.

Klopfer says the VA looks into employees’ concerns and addresses them as soon as possible.

“Any concern that we hear and the allegations that may come, we thoroughly look into those,” said Klopher. “Then we follow the legal proceedings that comes with that and if there are any concerns we address them right then and there.”

The group says if they accomplish anything at all, the hope its to inspire others to share their stories as well.

“I do hope that someone takes a lot of this serious, I truly do, because we will have more suicides by employees, we will have more individuals being hurt and the VA will be spending more money, and none of it will be going to patient care,” said Alex Harris.

