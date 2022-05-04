Around 1,500 expected to rally for affordable housing at JUMP meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 1,500 people are expected to gather to rally for affordable housing at Washburn University’s Lee Arena for Topeka JUMP’s annual assembly, which is back after a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Topeka JUMP says at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 9, it will host the annual Nehemiah Action Assembly in Washburn University’s Lee Arena, 1901 SW Mulvane St. It said in 2019, the last time the assembly was held, 1,200 people converged on the sanctuary of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church to address rising gun violence in the capital city.

Then, JUMP said the pandemic shut everything down. However, it said work toward justice continued.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization said it managed to win an expansion of Oxford Houses in Topeka - valued at $261,000. It said the expansion will create 100 new beds to help residents break free from addiction.

As of Wednesday, May 4, JUMP said about half of the new beds in the facility have been created. It said the program is on track to meet 100 new beds by 2023.

This spring, JUMP said it came back to in-person meetings and expects to have over 1,500 attendees at the May 9 assembly. It said the meeting is expected to be the largest non-partisan civic gathering in the Sunflower State.

The organization noted that the assembly’s agenda will focus on long-term planning to address the need for more affordable housing for those who make less than $50,000 per year.

JUMP indicated that Mayor Mike Padilla and Deputy Mayor Spencer Duncan will also attend the meeting.

The group also said it will propose that Valeo Behavioral Health Care make a long-term plan to expand its crisis care services.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.