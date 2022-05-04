Applications for statewide rural mural, art program open

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications for Kansas’ Rural Mural and Public Art program have opened to put a little more vibrancy in small, rural communities.

Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland says grant applications have opened for the Rural Mural and Public Art program. He said the Kansas Department of Corrections will provide matching funds for communities to create new murals and public art projects.

“Public art is an important component in the health and vibrancy of communities across our state,” Toland said. “The Rural Mural and Public Art program will create new destinations that tell the story of a community and inspire pride in residents and visitors to Kansas. All of this enhances quality of life and fuels new growth statewide.”

Toland noted the program is meant for communities with populations of 10,000 or less to increase the vibrancy of the community and provide a space for artistic expression. Matching funds will be available to established organizations based in Kansas, units of local government or federally recognized tribes.

“By investing in public art and murals, a community can highlight their shared identity, history, and culture, while creating beautiful places the entire region can enjoy,” said Office of Rural Prosperity Director, Trisha Purdon. “We are pleased to partner with communities to support locally-led projects that will develop new destination point murals across rural Kansas.”

The Lt. Gov. said the maximum grant amount is $10,000 with a 1:1 match requirement for each project. He said the matching funds must consist of at least 50% cash expenses provided by the applicant. He said in-kind, non-monetary donations and volunteer hours could be counted toward up to 50% of the required match.

“Murals and public art are a catalyst for communities to engage in shared conversations about place and identity,” said Director of the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, Peter Jasso. “They can illustrate, to residents and visitors alike, who we are and who we’d like to be. This partnership with the Office of Rural Prosperity will help initiate new projects that tell the story of our great Kansas communities.”

The deadline to apply for the program is May 16.

