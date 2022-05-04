40 new COVID cases reported in Riley Co. following KDHE discrepancy

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 after a discrepancy in the KDHE data tracking system noted the county only had four new cases.

The Riley Co. Health Department says the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported to it that it had recorded 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the county between April 18 and 24. With 53.9 cases per 100,000, it said the county is once again in the substantial category - between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000.

While cases have increased, Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan reports zero positive patients under its care.

Last week, RCHD said it discovered not all cases reported to the KDHE included local totals for Riley Co. in the EpiTrax system. It said the discrepancy in case numbers started on April 13 and impacted weekly reports for April 20 and 27. The April 27 update reported 4 new cases, however, the KDHE actually had tracked 40 total cases for that time period.

To solve the issue, Riley Co. said it will now share data directly from the KDHE reports and bypass its internal system. While the move will cause numbers to be reported slower, it said the numbers will be reported with a complete count.

“Adopting the state’s system will provide more consistency in reporting,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “When Riley County was conducting contact tracing and managing all cases locally, it made more sense for us to track data independently. Now that COVID-19 has been declared endemic in Kansas, relying on the state system will provide the most up-to-date and accurate information.”

While the Anderson Ave. COVID-19 testing site closed at the end of April, RCHD said in-person testing is still available at most doctors’ offices, urgent care sites and some pharmacies.

For more information about KDHE data reporting, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.