32 community leaders to graduate from Leadership Greater Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership will honor 32 graduates of Leadership Greater Topeka and five community leaders during its graduation and awards ceremony on May 19.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says Leadership Greater Topeka has invited the community to help celebrate its 2022 graduating class and honor alumni recognized as winners of the 2022 LGT Alumni awards. It said the awards gala and graduation will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, at The Beacon, 420 SW 9th St.

GTP said this is the first year it plans to host the gala and graduation as a single event. It said 36 leaders will graduate this year after they engaged in programming sessions over the past five months to gain new perspective on the community, learn adaptive leadership concepts and build a lifetime network of leaders.

GTP said the event will honor all 36 program graduates and celebrate local leaders for their continued involvement in the community.

The organizations said the following local leaders will be honored with LGT Alumni Awards:

“These awards represent the levels of leadership needed for any community to move forward,” said Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, the GTP’s senior vice president of strategy and LGT supervisor. “LGT alumni, the advisory board and the Greater Topeka Partnership are excited for the opportunity to honor Topeka, Shawnee County leadership. Our community wouldn’t be where it is today without them.”

GTP said tickets for the graduation and gala are available for purchase HERE.

