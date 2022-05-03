Advertisement

Water, food welcome for Andover donations; hold off on clothes

Andover churches gathered had necessity items ready to donate to people misplaced by the April...
Andover churches gathered had necessity items ready to donate to people misplaced by the April 29 tornado.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Andover said that bottled water, non-perishable food items and trash bags will be accepted as donations for tornado victims at the Andover Community Center, 1008 E 13th St. The City is discouraging people to bring clothes, shoes, towels, houseware and blankets due to confinements of storage space.

United Way of the Plains has an agreement with Goodwill to provide vouchers for people to buy those items. The City maintains that the best way to contribute is through a monetary donation through the United Way, at this link: http://www.unitedwayplains.org/dis.../tornado-relief-efforts.

Donation Update: While donations can be dropped off to the Andover Community Center, we are discouraging people to...

Posted by City of Andover KS on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash near S.W. 16th and College in...
Woman seriously injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in central Topeka
Shawnee County Emergency Management said a storm uprooted trees at Auburn Cemetery Friday night.
Trees uprooted in Auburn Cemetery from Friday night’s storm
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
OU meteorology students killed in crash Friday while reportedly storm chasing
A Topeka man faces many charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop...
North Topeka traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Latest News

Topeka’s latest cookie shop is getting its employees ready for opening day.
Crumbl Cookies preps employees as opening day closes in
13 News at Six
Soldier Grill; 201 1st St. - Soldier, Kansas
Fork in the Road: Great burgers, community bonds on the menu at Soldier Grill
Fork in the Road: Great burgers, community bonds on the menu at Soldier Grill
FILE
Over $10K headed to coalitions to help Kansas realize long-term benefits of breastfeeding