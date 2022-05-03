Water, food welcome for Andover donations; hold off on clothes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Andover said that bottled water, non-perishable food items and trash bags will be accepted as donations for tornado victims at the Andover Community Center, 1008 E 13th St. The City is discouraging people to bring clothes, shoes, towels, houseware and blankets due to confinements of storage space.

United Way of the Plains has an agreement with Goodwill to provide vouchers for people to buy those items. The City maintains that the best way to contribute is through a monetary donation through the United Way, at this link: http://www.unitedwayplains.org/dis.../tornado-relief-efforts.

Donation Update: While donations can be dropped off to the Andover Community Center, we are discouraging people to... Posted by City of Andover KS on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.