Two demolition projects close to complete

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two demolitions in the Topeka area are almost finished after weeks of construction.

A vacant lot is all that remains of a North Topeka building.

The building at 911 North Kansas Avenue was the center of a long back and forth between co-owner Dave Jackson and the City of Topeka after the city deemed the building unsafe.

Demolition crews moved in a little more than two weeks ago. On Tuesday, May 3, the building is down, the rubble was cleared out, and crews were finishing dirt work on the lot.

During the demolition process, part of a wall fell onto nearby vehicles. The project contractor is said to pay for the damage.

While a McDonald’s, located at SE 29th and California, is also gone. A new McDonald’s restaurant will be built in its place featuring a more modern look similar to the S Topeka Blvd. location.

The building was almost 40 years old, dating back to 1984. The new store is expected to open in September.

