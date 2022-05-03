Advertisement

Two demolition projects close to complete

13 News at Six
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two demolitions in the Topeka area are almost finished after weeks of construction.

A vacant lot is all that remains of a North Topeka building.

The building at 911 North Kansas Avenue was the center of a long back and forth between co-owner Dave Jackson and the City of Topeka after the city deemed the building unsafe.

Demolition crews moved in a little more than two weeks ago. On Tuesday, May 3, the building is down, the rubble was cleared out, and crews were finishing dirt work on the lot.

During the demolition process, part of a wall fell onto nearby vehicles. The project contractor is said to pay for the damage.

While a McDonald’s, located at SE 29th and California, is also gone. A new McDonald’s restaurant will be built in its place featuring a more modern look similar to the S Topeka Blvd. location.

The building was almost 40 years old, dating back to 1984. The new store is expected to open in September.

Previous Coverage:
Demolition underway for SE Topeka McDonald’s

Demolition has begun to completely remodel a SE Topeka McDonald’s on Monday, April 25.

Topeka McDonalds from 1984 closes doors for renovation

A beloved McDonalds is closing up shop and preparing for a make over. The McDonalds on 29th and California has been serving the community since 1984 but it’s definitely seen better days. The building is being renovated due to leaks and general wear and tear.

N Kansas Ave. building at center of fight amongst NOTO residents, business owners

An empty building in the NOTO Arts District is causing frustration for some residents and business owners but the building’s owner believes it holds many opportunities.

NOTO building is on verge of being demolished

Last November, 13 NEWS reported the building at 911 North Kansas Avenue was in jeopardy.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash near S.W. 16th and College in...
Woman seriously injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in central Topeka
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
Shawnee County Emergency Management said a storm uprooted trees at Auburn Cemetery Friday night.
Trees uprooted in Auburn Cemetery from Friday night’s storm
OU meteorology students killed in crash Friday while reportedly storm chasing
A Topeka man faces many charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop...
North Topeka traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Latest News

Kansas groups respond to leaked draft in abortion case
Kansas groups respond to leaked draft in abortion case, how it impacts Kansas voters
Two demolitions in the Topeka area are almost finished after weeks of construction.
Two Topeka building demolition projects
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Lawrence man identified as suspected Milford drowning victim as officials continue to search
Topeka’s latest cookie shop is getting its employees ready for opening day.
Crumbl Cookies preps employees as opening day closes in