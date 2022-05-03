Tuesday forecast: Dry and cool today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After yesterday’s rain, we’ll get a chance to dry out today. It does remain cool but it will be warmer than yesterday afternoon. On and off showers/storms return Wednesday and last through early Friday morning. These will not be all day washouts so any outdoor plans you have, have a Plan B in case rain moves through the area at the time of your outdoor event.

The overall severe weather threat tomorrow and Thursday is low with the main hazard lightning and localized flooding. By Friday morning, most spots will end up getting 0.5″-2″.

Normal High: 72/Normal Low: 50 (WIBW)

Today: Cloud cover will be stubborn to clear out but some models are indicating some late day sun possible. Don’t count on sun today but have the sunglasses nearby just in case. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. North winds will be breezy this morning, gusts up to 25 mph but diminishing this afternoon, more in the 5-10 mph after 1pm.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid-upper 40s. Winds NE/E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms. Rain could move in as early as mid-morning however the better chance for rain will be in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Winds E 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

The BEST chance for more widespread rain will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning with rain becoming more scattered through the day Thursday into Thursday night.

Will keep Friday dry in the 8 day but keeping an eye on how quickly rain Thursday night moves out in case Friday morning has some lingering rain showers.

The warm-up begins this weekend with highs back in the 70s and 80s, 90s can’t be ruled out in some spots Sunday through Tuesday. There are also indications of rain Sunday afternoon however will keep it out of the forecast for now until confidence increases.

Taking Action:

Dry today before showers/storms move back in Wednesday and Thursday. These are not going to be all day washouts so many spots will have dry conditions for a good portion of the day meaning if you had any outdoor plans keep them at your discretion, just keep an eye on the radar and daily forecasts for updates.

While a few strong storms may exist Wednesday and Thursday for a hail/wind threat, lightning and locally heavy rain will be the main hazards.

Dry and warm weather moves back in this weekend, until then it remains cool.

Most of the severe weather will remain south of the WIBW viewing area tomorrow into tomorrow night (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with any storms during the day (SPC/WIBW)

