Topeka restaurant delays opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ongoing supply chain issues have delayed the opening of a new Topeka restaurant.

Jefferson’s, a new wings place on 29th and Wanamaker, was set to open May 1. That opening date has been pushed back to later this month due to supply issues.

Management told 13 NEWS they plan to open by the end of the month, if not in the next couple of weeks. They are also accepting applications; you can visit Jeffersons.com if you’re interested.

Jefferson’s also has two locations in Lawrence.

