Advertisement

Topeka restaurant delays opening

Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ongoing supply chain issues have delayed the opening of a new Topeka restaurant.

Jefferson’s, a new wings place on 29th and Wanamaker, was set to open May 1. That opening date has been pushed back to later this month due to supply issues.

Management told 13 NEWS they plan to open by the end of the month, if not in the next couple of weeks. They are also accepting applications; you can visit Jeffersons.com if you’re interested.

Jefferson’s also has two locations in Lawrence.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash near S.W. 16th and College in...
Woman seriously injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in central Topeka
Geary Co Marine Unit is searching for a male who possibly drowned swimming to shore in Milford...
Geary Co. searching for a male who possibly drowned swimming to shore in Milford Lake Saturday
Shawnee County Emergency Management said a storm uprooted trees at Auburn Cemetery Friday night.
Trees uprooted in Auburn Cemetery from Friday night’s storm
OU meteorology students killed in crash Friday while reportedly storm chasing
Damage from the EF-1 tornado that touched down in Pottawatomie Co. Friday night.
Damage surveys released for EF-1 tornadoes near Wamego, Herington

Latest News

The Riley Co. Police Department needs assistance to find a missing teen who was last seen...
RCPD says missing teen found safe
Shawnee County Emergency Management confirms damage at a cemetery was caused by Friday night’s...
Trees uprooted in Auburn Cemetery from Friday night’s storm
A Topeka water tower was severely damaged in Friday’s storms.
Montara water tower damaged in Friday storms
The City of Topeka and Lawrence visited towns in northwest Arkansas they felt were similar to...
The Greater Topeka Partnership has returned back from Arkansas with fresh ideas