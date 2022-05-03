Topeka to host 2023 Junior College Indoor Track & Field National Championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will play host to the 2023 Junior College Indoor Track & Field National Championship.

The announcement was made early Wednesday afternoon at Washburn University’s indoor athletic facility by Visit Topeka’s Mike Bell.

Visit Topeka also announced the official launch of the Topeka Area Sports Commission - a new committee to advocate for and strategically advance the sports scene in the capital city.

“The creation of the Topeka Area Sports Commission represents an exciting opportunity for Visit Topeka and our surrounding communities,” said Kent Lammers, chair of the Visit Topeka board. “This group will work collaboratively to improve the quality of life for existing residents, as well as those who are guests of our city. Our reputation as a leader in various aspects of sporting events will be enhanced by the work of this team. Game on, Topeka!”

At its April meeting, Visit Topeka said its Board of Directors voted to ratify the formation of the commission, which solidified its role in the community. It said the idea developed from conversations with community stakeholders who saw the need for a permanent organization dedicated to the advancement of sports in Topeka. It said the commission will improve the area’s sports landscape one project at a time for decades to come.

“Athletic competition instills priceless education in our young people. In coming months, TASC will be researching, building and promoting these classrooms we call fields, courts and complexes,” said Jake Farrant, president of Mammoth Sports Construction. “Topeka is blessed to have so many community leaders who want the absolute best for families raising children. I’m honored, passionate and eager to serve in this role as we shape Topeka’s youth-sports identity.”

Visit Topeka noted that Farrant was a key player in initial discussions about the possibility of the commission and has agreed to serve as the commission’s inaugural chair.

Soon, Visit Topeka said it expects to start recruiting volunteer leaders who will help advance the commission’s work to transform the city into a premier destination for sporting events of all kinds.

“I’m extremely grateful for Jake’s leadership and the support we’ve gotten from our Visit Topeka board,” said Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka. “Establishing this new sports commission is an incredible first step toward identifying and pursuing opportunities that will allow the Topeka area to set itself apart when it comes to creating and attracting sporting events that not only bring families to our capital city but that uplift those families already active in our community. I’m excited for our work to begin!”

The organization said Mike Bell will act as the director of the commission.

“It’s an honor to serve as director of the commission, and I look forward to partnering with community members and business owners to bring our many ideas to life,” said Bell, Visit Topeka’s vice president of sports sales and marketing. “Having worked in sports sales for almost a decade, I know our great city can become a first-class, sought-after destination for many different types of sporting events. I’m confident this new commission will make that goal a reality.”

Visit Topeka said bringing the Junior College Track & Field Championships to Topeka has been in the works for months.

Those interested in connecting with the commission should reach out to Bell at Mike@VisitTopeka.com.

