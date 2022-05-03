Study ranks Kansas as one of worst states for nurses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked as one of the worst states in the nation for nurses in a recently released study.

With National Nurses Week just around the corner, and nurses continuing to serve on the COVID-19 frontlines, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst States for Nurses, and Kansas ranked as one of the worst.

In order to find which states were better than others, WalletHub said it compared the relative attractiveness of each state across data sets that range from monthly average starting salary for nurses, health care facilities per capita, to nursing job openings per capita.

Kansas ranked 41st overall with a total score of 44.84. The state ranked 32nd for opportunity and competition and 33rd for work environment.

The Sunflower State’s border states seemed to fare a little better, except for Oklahoma, which ranked 50th with a total score of 38.78, an opportunity rank of 46, and a work environment rank of 33. Nebraska ranked 34th with an overall score of 47.37, an opportunity rank of 33, and a work environment rank of 23. Missouri ranked 32nd with an overall score of 48.35, an opportunity rank of 24, and a work environment rank of 31. Lastly, Colorado ranked 26th with a total score of 49.37, an opportunity rank of 42, and a work environment rank of 15.

The states that ranked the best for nurses are as follows:

Washington Maine New Mexico Minnesota New Hampshire Oregon Arizona Montana Rhode Island Connecticut

The states that ranked the worst for nurses are as follows:

Oklahoma Alabama Hawaii Arkansas Mississippi Louisiana Tennessee South Carolina Georgia Kansas

For more information or to see where other states rank, click HERE.

