Advertisement

Study ranks Kansas as one of worst states for nurses

FILE
FILE(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked as one of the worst states in the nation for nurses in a recently released study.

With National Nurses Week just around the corner, and nurses continuing to serve on the COVID-19 frontlines, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst States for Nurses, and Kansas ranked as one of the worst.

In order to find which states were better than others, WalletHub said it compared the relative attractiveness of each state across data sets that range from monthly average starting salary for nurses, health care facilities per capita, to nursing job openings per capita.

Kansas ranked 41st overall with a total score of 44.84. The state ranked 32nd for opportunity and competition and 33rd for work environment.

The Sunflower State’s border states seemed to fare a little better, except for Oklahoma, which ranked 50th with a total score of 38.78, an opportunity rank of 46, and a work environment rank of 33. Nebraska ranked 34th with an overall score of 47.37, an opportunity rank of 33, and a work environment rank of 23. Missouri ranked 32nd with an overall score of 48.35, an opportunity rank of 24, and a work environment rank of 31. Lastly, Colorado ranked 26th with a total score of 49.37, an opportunity rank of 42, and a work environment rank of 15.

The states that ranked the best for nurses are as follows:

  1. Washington
  2. Maine
  3. New Mexico
  4. Minnesota
  5. New Hampshire
  6. Oregon
  7. Arizona
  8. Montana
  9. Rhode Island
  10. Connecticut

The states that ranked the worst for nurses are as follows:

  1. Oklahoma
  2. Alabama
  3. Hawaii
  4. Arkansas
  5. Mississippi
  6. Louisiana
  7. Tennessee
  8. South Carolina
  9. Georgia
  10. Kansas

For more information or to see where other states rank, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash near S.W. 16th and College in...
Woman seriously injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in central Topeka
Shawnee County Emergency Management said a storm uprooted trees at Auburn Cemetery Friday night.
Trees uprooted in Auburn Cemetery from Friday night’s storm
OU meteorology students killed in crash Friday while reportedly storm chasing
A Topeka man faces many charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop...
North Topeka traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Damage from the EF-1 tornado that touched down in Pottawatomie Co. Friday night.
Damage surveys released for EF-1 tornadoes near Wamego, Herington

Latest News

FILE
Alzheimer’s Foundation releases tips to help Americans age healthy
FILE
CDC warns hypertensive disorders in pregnancy on the rise, could create complications
Kansas legislators, their staff and lobbyists gather around the rail of the Statehouse's third...
GOP lawmakers in Kansas OK ban on state, local mask mandates
Welcome Baby Jubilee
Welcome Baby Jubilee prepares moms-to-be, families for bundles of joy