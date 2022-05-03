Salute Our Heroes: Topeka organization trains K-9s to find the missing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several years ago, a Topeka woman turned her love of dogs into an organization that provides a helpful resource to law enforcement officers.

When Lisa Smith isn’t working as a nurse at St. Francis Hospital, she spends time training her dogs to serve as a resource for law enforcement.

Smith and her three dogs- O’cuss, Sir, and Laudie are dedicated to training.

“I have three dogs that I run right now and two are trained in trailing and human remains detection,” said Lisa Smith. “We train in some way almost every day, whether it’s obedience or the human remains detection, maybe a quick find. We also work on the alert, my dogs are bark alerts, so they’ll tell you ‘hey it’s over here.”

It all started several years ago when she and her friend Leann had the vision to start an organization that would provide law enforcement with K-9s who are experienced in finding the missing.

Kansas Search and Rescue is a coalition of handlers that provide mission-ready K9 teams to the local area. They offer a free dog resource to law enforcement to help them find the missing.

After some time of training their dogs in trailing and human remains detection, they presented their work to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

“The trail wasn’t even an hour old and they were blown away that our dogs could do a trail on the pavement that was an hour old,” said Smith. “Police dogs can’t do it and so when we made that connection and showed them what they can do, we really got a good connection. When we were there, I asked hey if I see something on social media can I call in and present myself and he said ‘absolutely, please do.”

Since then, Kansas Search and Rescue has assisted in many situations. Smith says the team recently assisted in a three-day search in Nebraska.

When Smith’s teammate, Leann, was diagnosed with cancer, that led the organization to take on another name.

“She passed away in January from an ovarian cancer battle and it also became known as ‘Kansas Strong and Resilient.’ I was diagnosed with breast cancer last summer also, so little did I know that it would apply to both of us. We are Kansas Strong and Resilient through our battles, our dogs, and our training.”

For Smith, she says it’s the joy both she and her dogs get from training that keeps her strong and resilient.

“It’s just amazing what the dogs can do, so the next time you’re like what else can we do, what else can I do with them, how much further can I push it and its a game for them its all about the game,” said Smith. You have to find out what reward prompts them to play this game and Sir, his favorite reward is.. law enforcement loves this one..it’s a squirt gun.”

