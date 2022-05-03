Advertisement

Riding nation’s longest win streak, Washburn SB makes Top-25 poll

Washburn Softball team
Washburn Softball team(Washburn Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 MIAA softball regular season champs have claimed a spot Division II’s Top-25.

Washburn made its first appearance in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association rankings Tuesday at No. 23.

The Ichabods have won 22-straight — the longest win streak in the nation right now. Brenda Holaday’s group closed the season last weekend 42-11 overall and with a 24-2 mark in conference play.

The ‘Bods open the MIAA Tournament this week as the top seed. They’ll take on rival Emporia State in the first round at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Central Oklahoma will host this year’s conference tournament.

In this weekend’s Turnpike Tussle series, Washburn won 5-1 and 13-3 in six innings on Saturday in Emporia.

Two other MIAA teams are in the nation’s Top 25: Central Oklahoma (No. 5) and Rogers State(No. 6).

