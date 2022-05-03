Advertisement

Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind a residence in the 700 block of S.E. Highland Avenue in East Topeka, police said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owner of car that was reported stolen in April tracked down the vehicle Tuesday morning behind an East Topeka residence, police said.

Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of S.E. Highland Avenue, where the stolen vehicle was reported to have been located.

Topeka police Officer Aaron Bulmer said the owners of a blue 2007 Dodge Charger with a silver stripe near its back end last saw the car on April 16. The car was reported stolen on April 22.

In the weeks since it was reported missing, Bulmer said, the owner had been driving throughout the east and southeast side of Topeka in a search for the car.

The owner located the car on Tuesday morning behind a residence in the 700 block of S.E. Highland, Bulmer said.

Police were called to the scene and determined the Charger was the car that had been reported stolen.

A tow truck company was called to the scene but wasn’t able to remove the Charger from the backyard of the residence because of muddy conditions, Bulmer said.

A crew from Brown’s Super Service then was called to the scene to move the Charger.

As of around 9 a.m. Tuesday, officers remained at the scene as they were awaiting a search warrant so they could continue their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash near S.W. 16th and College in...
Woman seriously injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in central Topeka
Shawnee County Emergency Management said a storm uprooted trees at Auburn Cemetery Friday night.
Trees uprooted in Auburn Cemetery from Friday night’s storm
OU meteorology students killed in crash Friday while reportedly storm chasing
A Topeka man faces many charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop...
North Topeka traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Damage from the EF-1 tornado that touched down in Pottawatomie Co. Friday night.
Damage surveys released for EF-1 tornadoes near Wamego, Herington

Latest News

Crews were responding to a vehicle fire early Tuesday in the 1000 block of S.W. 5th near...
Crews respond to vehicle fire near downtown Topeka
How would a potential Roe vs. Wade overturn affect Kansas and Missouri?
Leaked draft may indicate Supreme Court is overturning Roe vs. Wade: What could that mean for KS and MO?
O'cuss and Sir
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka organization trains K-9s to find the missing
American Legion Post 421 elect their first female commander. Commander Roxann Kolbek will lead...
American Legion Post 421 installs first female commander