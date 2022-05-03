Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owner of car that was reported stolen in April tracked down the vehicle Tuesday morning behind an East Topeka residence, police said.

Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of S.E. Highland Avenue, where the stolen vehicle was reported to have been located.

Topeka police Officer Aaron Bulmer said the owners of a blue 2007 Dodge Charger with a silver stripe near its back end last saw the car on April 16. The car was reported stolen on April 22.

In the weeks since it was reported missing, Bulmer said, the owner had been driving throughout the east and southeast side of Topeka in a search for the car.

The owner located the car on Tuesday morning behind a residence in the 700 block of S.E. Highland, Bulmer said.

Police were called to the scene and determined the Charger was the car that had been reported stolen.

A tow truck company was called to the scene but wasn’t able to remove the Charger from the backyard of the residence because of muddy conditions, Bulmer said.

A crew from Brown’s Super Service then was called to the scene to move the Charger.

As of around 9 a.m. Tuesday, officers remained at the scene as they were awaiting a search warrant so they could continue their investigation.

