Over $10K headed to coalitions to help Kansas realize long-term benefits of breastfeeding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $10,000 in grants will help local breastfeeding coalitions reach their goal of helping the state realize the long-term benefits of breastfeeding.

With the goal to support breastfeeding families throughout the Sunflower State, the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition says seven local coalitions have been granted more than $10,000 in Mini-Grant Initiatives.

KBC said the following local breastfeeding coalitions were awarded grants:

Black Breastfeeding Coalition of Topeka - To train local child care providers how to support the breastfeeding family.

Community Breastfeeding Coalition of Finney Co. - To help local health departments to achieve the “Breastfeeding Friendly Local Health Department” designation.

Ford Co. Breastfeeding Coalition - to help Ford Co. achieve the “Community Supporting Breastfeeding Plus” designation.

Lactancia Latina of Southwest Kansas - to purchase a billboard to promote workers’ rights to lactation accommodations in the workplace.

Saline Co. Breastfeeding Coalition - To increase access to skilled lactation support providers.

Smith Co. Breastfeeding Coalition - To open a walk-in breastfeeding “boutique” with supplies.

Wichita Area Breastfeeding Coalition - To help local large employers achieve the Gold “Breastfeeding Employee Support Award.”

KBC said breastfeeding provides immediate and lifelong nutrition and health benefits for mothers and children, as well as larger economic, environmental and social benefits to families and communities. It estimates subpar breastfeeding rates have cost Kansas about $26 million each year in medical costs alone.

“Nearly 90% of families in Kansas choose to breastfeed,” said Stephanne Rupnicki, Chair of the KBC Board of Directors. “Breastfeeding is important to the health and wellbeing of both the mother and the child, and we are excited to work with these local coalitions to build communities where families can be supported in their decision to breastfeed.”

If Kansas is to realize the long-term benefits of breastfeeding, KBC said communities need to work together. It said all grantees will work in coordination with health care systems, providers, public health professionals and community efforts.

