Nebraska man pleads guilty to using homemade AR-15 style rifle in Kansas bank robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to using a homemade AR-15 style rifle during a 2021 bank robbery in Burr Oak.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says Cody Deichen, 26, of Hastings, Neb., pleaded guilty to one count of use of a firearm during a crime of violence on Tuesday, May 3.

Court documents indicate that in February 2021, Deichen admitted to aiding and abetting to brandish and use a home-built .223 caliber AR-15 style rifle during a bank robbery at Guaranty State Bank on S. Main St. in Burr Oak, Kan.

A sentencing hearing has been set for July 27.

