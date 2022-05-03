Nebraska man pleads guilty to using homemade AR-15 style rifle in Kansas bank robbery
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to using a homemade AR-15 style rifle during a 2021 bank robbery in Burr Oak.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says Cody Deichen, 26, of Hastings, Neb., pleaded guilty to one count of use of a firearm during a crime of violence on Tuesday, May 3.
Court documents indicate that in February 2021, Deichen admitted to aiding and abetting to brandish and use a home-built .223 caliber AR-15 style rifle during a bank robbery at Guaranty State Bank on S. Main St. in Burr Oak, Kan.
A sentencing hearing has been set for July 27.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.