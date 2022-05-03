Advertisement

Nebraska man pleads guilty to using homemade AR-15 style rifle in Kansas bank robbery

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to using a homemade AR-15 style rifle during a 2021 bank robbery in Burr Oak.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says Cody Deichen, 26, of Hastings, Neb., pleaded guilty to one count of use of a firearm during a crime of violence on Tuesday, May 3.

Court documents indicate that in February 2021, Deichen admitted to aiding and abetting to brandish and use a home-built .223 caliber AR-15 style rifle during a bank robbery at Guaranty State Bank on S. Main St. in Burr Oak, Kan.

A sentencing hearing has been set for July 27.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash near S.W. 16th and College in...
Woman seriously injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in central Topeka
Shawnee County Emergency Management said a storm uprooted trees at Auburn Cemetery Friday night.
Trees uprooted in Auburn Cemetery from Friday night’s storm
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
OU meteorology students killed in crash Friday while reportedly storm chasing
A Topeka man faces many charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop...
North Topeka traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Latest News

Kansas Senator calls on AG for bipartisan election audit ahead of primary election
Annie Sevart (left), John Mull (right)
Driver, passenger arrested after meth found during Osage Co. traffic stop
Washburn Softball team
Riding nation’s longest win streak, Washburn SB makes Top-25 poll
Andover home destroyed by tornado
Dillons partners with United Way to collect relief for Andover tornado victims