Advertisement

More than 200 sailors moved off Navy aircraft carrier after multiple suicides

More than 200 sailors move off an aircraft carrier after multiple suicides.
More than 200 sailors move off an aircraft carrier after multiple suicides.(U.S. Navy)
By CNN
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Navy is relocating hundreds of sailors who had been living on an aircraft carrier as it investigates a jump in crew suicides.

The Navy is now looking into the deaths of seven crew members on the U.S.S. George Washington, including four by apparent suicide in the past year.

More than 200 sailors were allowed to move to a Navy facility Monday while the ship goes through a major refueling and overhaul in Newport News.

The idea is to give crew members more access to support programs.

The Navy also plans to provide additional morale and well-being measures for the 2,000 to 3,000 sailors still living on the carrier during the overhaul, which is expected to take a number of years.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. If you or someone you know needs help, you are asked to call 1-800-950-6264.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash near S.W. 16th and College in...
Woman seriously injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in central Topeka
Shawnee County Emergency Management said a storm uprooted trees at Auburn Cemetery Friday night.
Trees uprooted in Auburn Cemetery from Friday night’s storm
OU meteorology students killed in crash Friday while reportedly storm chasing
A Topeka man faces many charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop...
North Topeka traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening

Latest News

Andover home destroyed by tornado
Dillons partners with United Way to collect relief for Andover tornado victims
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen early Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion...
What is Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion access case?
Lawrence woman arrested for allegedly fondling a child
AAA reports gasoline prices are back on the rise due to the high cost of crude oil.
AAA: Gasoline prices back on the rise, select states with 20 cent increases
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk