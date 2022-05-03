Manhattan High School ranked as 14th best in the Sunflower State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As Manhattan High School was ranked as the 14th best high school in the state, 52 students were chosen to perform in Honor Ensembles.

Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 says U.S. News & World Report has ranked Manhattan High School as the 14th best high school in Kansas on its annual list. Among data used to decide rankings, it said the high school ranked 6th for College Curriculum Breadth and 7th for College Readiness.

“We are very proud of the efforts of Manhattan High School in receiving this recognition,” said Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid. “It speaks to the exceptional efforts of all the MHS staff along with the other district attendance centers providing great educational foundation that helps MHS to achieve great things. It is also a testament to our students, families, and communities all of which contribute to the success of MHS.”

Every year USD 383 said U.S. News & World Report publishes a ranked list of the best high schools in the nation, which analyzes 17,800 schools at the national, state and local levels. The rankings are based on college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.

The District also said 52 students from the high school have been chosen for the 2021-2022 North Central Kansas Music Educators Association District Honor Ensembles, 2022 Kansas Music Educators Association State Honor Ensembles and the 2021-2022 National Association for Music Education National Honor Ensembles.

Students in District Honor Ensembles are as follows:

Band Grace Higgins, Kathryn Pittman, Jecca Park, Jennifer Kim, Neo Kim, Tanner McIntosh, Parker Dawdy, Steph Moots, Aspen Tallent

Choir Anthony Belin, Max Bowyer, Carissa Brandt, Nevaeh Buffington, Tavia Buffington, Sophia Evangelidas, Parker Freeby, Ronald Hill, Hayden Holmberg, Marlia Jimenez, Carter Keesecker, Tirzah Joy Kohl, Vincent Malone, Olivia Payne, Cooper Pfannenstiel

Orchestra Jenna Keely, Kylie Kim, Eva Pickering, Saba Mirafzal, Elise Girard, Allina Dougherty, Julius Neumann, Lillian Brooks-Kanost, Josh Fan, Jarvin Gomez, Madison Hsu, John Auckly, Annissa Dougherty, Arianna Snell, Angie Chae, Mian Zhao, Rachel Wei, Elijah Eickoff, Ava Bahr, Minhee Koo, Rebekah Pickering, Thomas Loub, Emily Topham, Lydia Wyatt, Ava Reese, Gabriel Katzenmeier

Jazz Band Steph Moots, Aspen Tallent



Students in State Honor Ensembles are as follows:

Band Kathryn Pittman, Neo Kim, Tanner McIntosh, Aspen Tallent, Jecca Park, Steph Moots

Mixed Choir Anthony Belin, Parker Freeby, Ronald Hill, Hayden Holmberg, Marlia Jimenez, Carter Keesecker, Olivia Payne

Treble Choir Navaeh Buffington, Sophia Evangelidas

Full Orchestra Julius Neumann, Jenna Keely, Joshua Fan, Thomas Loub, Rebekah Pickering, Gabriel Katzenmeier

String Orchestra Lillian Brooks-Kanost, Madison Hsu, Eva Pickering, Jarvin Gomez, Arianna Snell, Ava Bahr, Rachel Wei



Students in National Honor Ensembles are as follows:

Band Neo Kim

Mixed Choir Hayden Holmberg



