Man carrying pink purse robs Family Dollar store Monday evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A central Topeka business was robbed Monday evening by a man carrying a pink purse, police said.

The robbery was reported at 6:04 p.m. Monday at the Family Dollar Store at 1313 S.W. 21st.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said the assailant was described as a black male wearing black shoes, pants, jacket, an orange shirt and holding a pink purse.

Munoz said a store employee saw what looked like a gun, though a weapon wasn’t displayed.

The robber escaped with cash and was last seen fleeing in a vehicle that was headed southwest from the store.

No injuries were reported.

Munoz said no arrests had been reported as of around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

