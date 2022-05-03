Advertisement

Man carrying pink purse robs Family Dollar store Monday evening

A man carrying a pink purse on Monday evening held up the Family Dollar store at 1313 S.W. 21st.
A man carrying a pink purse on Monday evening held up the Family Dollar store at 1313 S.W. 21st.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A central Topeka business was robbed Monday evening by a man carrying a pink purse, police said.

The robbery was reported at 6:04 p.m. Monday at the Family Dollar Store at 1313 S.W. 21st.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said the assailant was described as a black male wearing black shoes, pants, jacket, an orange shirt and holding a pink purse.

Munoz said a store employee saw what looked like a gun, though a weapon wasn’t displayed.

The robber escaped with cash and was last seen fleeing in a vehicle that was headed southwest from the store.

No injuries were reported.

Munoz said no arrests had been reported as of around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash near S.W. 16th and College in...
Woman seriously injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in central Topeka
Shawnee County Emergency Management said a storm uprooted trees at Auburn Cemetery Friday night.
Trees uprooted in Auburn Cemetery from Friday night’s storm
OU meteorology students killed in crash Friday while reportedly storm chasing
A Topeka man faces many charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop...
North Topeka traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Damage from the EF-1 tornado that touched down in Pottawatomie Co. Friday night.
Damage surveys released for EF-1 tornadoes near Wamego, Herington

Latest News

FILE
Study ranks Kansas as one of worst states for nurses
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka
Crews quickly extinguished a truck fire early Tuesday in the 1000 block of S.W. 5th, just west...
Crews extinguish truck fire early Tuesday near downtown Topeka
How would a potential Roe vs. Wade overturn affect Kansas and Missouri?
Leaked draft may indicate Supreme Court is overturning Roe vs. Wade: What could that mean for KS and MO?