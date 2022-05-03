Leaked draft may indicate Supreme Court is overturning Roe vs. Wade: What could that mean for KS and MO?

KANSAS/MISSOURI (KCTV) - A document Politico says is a leaked draft of a majority Supreme Court opinion written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito appears to indicate the court is overturning Roe vs. Wade’s federally guaranteed access to abortion.

While the document is just a draft, and opinions are not final until a final opinion is filed and published---which should come in late June---the purported leak has supporters of both sides on edge wondering what that means for local abortion access.

Missouri is one of several states that as a so-called “Trigger Law” as it relates to abortion access. That means it has a law in place to ban abortion---except in cases of a medical emergency---if Roe vs. Wade is overturned.

Kansas is more complicated. As of right now, the state has a constitution that protects the right to have an abortion. But that could change after August’s primary election, which includes a measure that would strip the state constitution of language declaring abortion a “fundamental right.” If that measure passes, it would open the door for state legislators to impose specific restrictions or bans on abortion.

Any such restrictions, though, would be contingent on the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade. If the leaked draft turns out to be a true opinion that is then published in late June, it would allow individual states, like Kansas, to decide for themselves whether to allow abortions within the confines of their state lines.

