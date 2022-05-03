Advertisement

Lawrence woman arrested for allegedly fondling a child

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was arrested for allegedly fondling a child between the ages of 14- and 16-years old.

The Douglas County Booking Report indicates Ashlyn Marie Sloan, 29, of Lawrence, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19.

Deputies with the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested Sloan in the 3600 block of E 25th St.

Sloan was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail for aggravated indecent liberties with a child; fondling a child between 14- and 16-years-old. She was released on a $100,000 surety bond.

A bond appearance hearing for Sloan has been scheduled for 3 p.m. on May 10.

