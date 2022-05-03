Lawrence man identified as suspected Milford drowning victim as officials continue to search

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - As officials continue to search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore in Milford Lake, they have identified the suspected victim as Jesse Paul Sockness, 40, of Lawrence.

On Tuesday, May 3, the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says the search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore on Saturday continued with boats from its Marine Unit, Wild Life and Parks at Milford State Park, and Wild Life and Parks Law Enforcement Divison.

The Sheriff’s Office also identified the suspected drowning victim as Jesse Paul Sockness, 40, of Lawrence. It said he is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said the area where the man was last seen was thoroughly searched with aside scan and live view sonar across the lake to the area where the makeshift vessel was found with the female and a couple of articles of clothing believed to belong to her and the man.

The Sheriffs’ Office said the Junction City Fire Dept. Dive Team deployed into the area the man was last seen and conducted several large area grid searches - all of which have yielded negative results.

Sockness was last seen on Saturday, April 30, attempting to swim ashore and call for help after he and the female entered a homemade water vessel - crafted with 50-gallon drums and 2x4 lumber. The woman was able to make it ashore to call for help, however, Sockness has not been seen since.

Moving forward, the Sheriff’s Office said it will continue to search the area throughout the coming days by land and water multiple times.

