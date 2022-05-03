As Kansas tax collections continue to grow, Gov. calls for advancement of food tax legislation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Kansas’ April tax collections continued to trend upwards of revised estimates, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly took the time to call for legislation that would do away with the state’s tax on food sales to be moved up to July 1.

On Monday, May 2, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the state’s total tax-only receipts for April totaled around $1.5 billion, which is $178.4 million, or 13.4%, more than the recently revised estimate.

“Last week, we passed ‘Axe the Food Tax’ legislation to eliminate the state’s sales tax on groceries, which is a good first step, but we can do more,” Gov. Kelly said. “These tax collection receipts reiterate the state’s fiscal health, and clearly shows we can afford to move up the ‘axe the food tax’ implementation date to July 1 of this year. I’m calling on the Kansas Legislature to do so as soon as they come back later this month.”

Kelly said the July 1 date is still viable as Kansas would join 23 other states that use the same definitions for what will be exempt from state sales tax. She said many retailers and point-of-sale software vendors are already familiar with and use those definitions.

“Yesterday, tax receipts for April hit $1.5 billion -- $178.4 million above the recently revised estimate. It is disingenuous to say Kansas cannot afford an immediate 0% state sales tax on food, especially given these newest numbers. The budget can easily afford this tax cut,” House Democratic Leader Tom Sawyer said on Tuesday. “When the Legislature reconvenes May 23, we must quickly pass a bill that immediately eliminates the state sales tax on food now. We can afford it and families need it. They’ve waited decades. Let’s get it done.”

In addition, Kelly said the Kansas Department of Revenue will provide educational information to help retailers during the change.

The Governor noted that individual income tax collections for April were $1 billion, which is $178.1 million, or 21.2%, more than the estimate for the month. Meanwhile, corporate income tax collections were $141.5 million, about $500,000 below the estimated amount for the month.

“It is reassuring to see the receipts meeting and exceeding the latest revised estimates for Fiscal Year 2022,” Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart said.\

Kelly said the retail sales tax collections were $245 million, which is $8.4 million, or 3.6%, more than the previous April. Compensating use tax receipts were $65 million, which was 10.4% less than estimated but 9.8% above 2021 receipts. She said the combined sales and use taxes associated with personal and corporate expenditures grew by 4.8% over April 2021.

To view the April tax collections spreadsheet, click HERE.

