Kansas Supreme Court searches for parent to serve on child support committee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court is searching for a parent to serve on the state’s committee which governs child support guidelines.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it needs a parent who receives child support to serve on an advisory committee to review child support guidelines in the state. It said the guidelines are used to tailor child support obligations to meet the needs of families.

The Court noted that the 13-member Kansas Child Support Guidelines Advisory Committee includes parents who either pay or receive child support, attorneys, judges and tax professionals with expertise in child support.

The Court said the committee reviews the general rules which govern how child support is established, evaluates the economic basis of the guidelines and analyzes how courts can use adjustments to tailor child support obligations to meet families’ needs.

According to the Court, the volunteer chosen to fill the position will be a voting member of the committee and will serve a 4-year term. They will also be eligible for travel reimbursement to attend meetings, which will be calculated at the same rate as for state employees.

To be considered for the position, the Court said Kansans are required to complete the online parent representative application, which will be accepted until June 3.

The Court noted that the committee identifies whether updates to the guidelines are needed and makes those recommendations to Justices. It said guidelines are reviewed every four years to make sure the roughly $35 million paid to families in support each month is equitable for the parents and appropriate for the day-to-day essential needs of the children they support.

To fill out the online application, click HERE.

For questions about the application or guidelines, email kansascsg@kscourts.org.

