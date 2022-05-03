Advertisement

Kansas Supreme Court searches for parent to serve on child support committee

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court is searching for a parent to serve on the state’s committee which governs child support guidelines.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it needs a parent who receives child support to serve on an advisory committee to review child support guidelines in the state. It said the guidelines are used to tailor child support obligations to meet the needs of families.

The Court noted that the 13-member Kansas Child Support Guidelines Advisory Committee includes parents who either pay or receive child support, attorneys, judges and tax professionals with expertise in child support.

The Court said the committee reviews the general rules which govern how child support is established, evaluates the economic basis of the guidelines and analyzes how courts can use adjustments to tailor child support obligations to meet families’ needs.

According to the Court, the volunteer chosen to fill the position will be a voting member of the committee and will serve a 4-year term. They will also be eligible for travel reimbursement to attend meetings, which will be calculated at the same rate as for state employees.

To be considered for the position, the Court said Kansans are required to complete the online parent representative application, which will be accepted until June 3.

The Court noted that the committee identifies whether updates to the guidelines are needed and makes those recommendations to Justices. It said guidelines are reviewed every four years to make sure the roughly $35 million paid to families in support each month is equitable for the parents and appropriate for the day-to-day essential needs of the children they support.

To fill out the online application, click HERE.

For questions about the application or guidelines, email kansascsg@kscourts.org.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash near S.W. 16th and College in...
Woman seriously injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in central Topeka
Shawnee County Emergency Management said a storm uprooted trees at Auburn Cemetery Friday night.
Trees uprooted in Auburn Cemetery from Friday night’s storm
OU meteorology students killed in crash Friday while reportedly storm chasing
A Topeka man faces many charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop...
North Topeka traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening

Latest News

Visit Topeka's Mike Bell announces the 2023 Junior College Indoor Track & Field National...
Topeka to host 2023 Junior College Indoor Track & Field National Championship
FILE - Andover tornado, 2022
Kansas State Treasurer increases available recovery funding to victims of Andover tornado
Fr. Michael Scully
Lawrence priest suspended after alleged child sex crimes
The ongoing 12th Street project will see more closures starting this week.
12th St. closing from Washburn to Gage over next two weeks