Kansas State Treasurer increases available recovery funding to victims of Andover tornado

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers has increased available recovery funding for the victims of the Andover tornado.

Wichita native and Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he and his wife Kris have felt the impact of damage done by the Andover tornado on Friday night. Therefore, he has directed his staff to increase available funding for victims who have already suffered their fair share fo disaster and recovery.

“We will immediately be moving to work with state and local officials, and community leaders to help with the rebuilding,” Rogers said. “I have directed my staff to ramp up the Economic Recovery Loan Program that is available to small commercial and/or agricultural businesses dealing with damage from the storms.”

As with wildfires that impacted Kansans earlier in 2022, Rogers said the loans can help provide communities with quick recovery by working with local banks and lenders. He said the Economic Recovery Loan Program is one of the linked deposit programs which provides low-cost loans and is operated through the Pooled Money Investment Board, the State Treasurer’s Office and local financial institutions.

Rogers said interested borrowers should speak with their preferred financial institution about access to the loans.

For more information, including a list of participating financial institutions, click HERE.

