Kansas Senator calls on AG for bipartisan election audit ahead of primary election

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Kansans set to vote in primary elections in about five months, one Senator has called on the Attorney General for a bipartisan election system audit.

Kansas Senator Dennis Pyle (R-Hiawatha) says he requested an extensive election system audit to allow auditors to analyze security vulnerabilities, election procedures, statutes and the security of voting machines, ballots, tabulators and storage units.

The request was granted by the Kansas bipartisan Legislative Joint House & Senate Committee.

“Kansans are calling on Attorney General Schmidt to publicly submit the legal notice to Secretary of State Schwab to not destroy election evidence. We must ensure public confidence in our election process and anything subpar is unacceptable as too much time has been wasted with a lack of action in Topeka” stated Sen. Pyle.

Pyle emphasized that Kansans deserve the truth regardless of outcomes. He said while Kansas was a Trump state in 2020, Republicans should still audit the process and all facets of computer software and hardware capabilities.

The Senator noted that various intelligence reports from Washington, D.C., including DNI John Radcliff’s Jan. 19 report, have stated that evidence clearly shows foreign election interference in the U.S. voting process has occurred - including infiltration by China.

“Americans demand the truth about the depth of the interference and numbers of races impacted,” Pyle said. “Regardless of party, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents all agree that stealing votes and government concealing it is morally and ethically reprehensible. Politicians need to step up.”

In testimony by Maria Zack, of Nations in Action, to the Kansas Senate in the 2022 session, Pyle said it was found that envelopes supplied with absentee ballots used thin paper which allowed handlers to see who Kansans voted for.

“An investigation is needed to find who ordered the envelopes in Kansas, Montana and similarly printed party identity on Florida envelopes to enable nefarious actors to quickly change outcomes like the mysterious Kansas school board race that flipped overnight,” Zack told the Senate.

Rebecca Dunlap, of Axtell, said Kansans are already suspicious and ready to act.

“We expect the Secretary of State and Attorney General to uphold their duty as elected officials and provide full assistance to the auditors with access to all materials and equipment. If anything less occurs, we will demand the Attorney General and local law enforcement prosecute all wrongdoing by bureaucrats and or vendors,” Dunlap said. “We are already suspicious by their lack of actions last year and Schwab denied election fraud occurred without an investigation or review of other states’ horrendous findings.”

Pyle said auditors will conduct their investigation over the next 7 months with five major categories and will report back to the committee.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.