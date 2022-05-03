Kansas ranks among states with lowest childhood obesity rates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the top half of the best states to raise a family in with one of the lowest childhood obesity rates in the nation.

New research from Babysense, a baby monitor manufacturing and sales company, has found the best states in the U.S. to raise a family in, and Kansas is featured among the states with the lowest rates of obesity in children between the ages of 10 and 17.

The experts at Babysense said factors that affect a state’s rank include school quality, homicide rates, national parks, obesity rates and more which create an overall family score for the state.

Kansas ranked as the 25th best state to raise a family in with a life expectancy of 78.2-years-old, a median household income of $59,600, zero national parks, a school quality rank of 27, a school safety rank of 25, an air quality index score of 42.8, a homicide rate of 5.5 per 100,000 residents, a firearms death rate of 13.3, an adult obesity rate of 34.3%, a childhood obesity rate of 11.7%, the average price of a home at $176,900, a standardized cost of living at $89,000, and a family score of 5.14 out of 10.

The study said in Kansas 11.7% of children are classified as obese, which is among the top 10 lowest states in the nation. The 10 states with the lowest child obesity rates are as follows:

Montana - 10% Arizona - 10.2% Utah - 10.3% North Dakota - 10.5% Wyoming - 11% Colorado - 11.2% New York - 11.5% Minnesota - 11.7% Kansas - 11.7% Massachusetts - 12.2%

The best states to raise a family in are as follows:

Minnesota - 7.07 out of 10 Washington - 6.94 out of 10 Maine - 6.87 out of 10 Nebraska - 6.70 out of 10 New Hampshire - 6.60 out of 10 Vermont - 6.56 out of 10 North Dakota - 6.40 out of 10 New York - 6.38 out of 10 Hawaii - 6.34 out of 10 Utah - 6.21 out of 10

