Kansas groups respond to leaked draft in abortion case, how it impacts Kansas voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A draft opinion that suggests the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade is putting new attention on a proposed Kansas constitutional amendment.

The leaked draft of a majority Supreme Court opinion hit home for some in the Sunflower State.

“It’s important that we protect our rights right here at home and ensure that we have the right to make our own personal healthcare decisions for ourselves and our families,” said Ashley All with the Kansans for Constitutional Freedom.

The draft opinion shows the justices are preparing to overturn federal abortion rights protections.

The group, Kansans for Constitutional Freedom says this puts pressure on their efforts to defeat a proposed constitutional amendment, which is up for a vote in the August primary.

In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled the state constitution grants the fundamental right to an abortion.

The ‘Value Them Both amendment’ would remove that language.

“It reinforces just how critical it is in this moment to stop this constitutional amendment in Kansas, protect our freedom to make personal choices about our healthcare, and free from government interference,” said All.

“We should remember abortion is already heavily regulated here. There are certain procedures that are banned, there’s a ban on abortion after viability, and government funding for abortion is already banned,” All added. “So it’s important to remember that when we look at whether this amendment is even necessary.”

Anti-abortion groups, such as Kansans for Life say the impending U.S. Supreme Court decision makes the August vote even more critical.

“No matter what the U.S. Supreme Court decides on abortion, as of now Kansas will remain a destination for painful late-term abortions and clinics with no health and safety standards - among the most extreme states in the nation. If Kansans want to stop this, they must vote yes on value them both,” said Danielle Underwood with Kansans for Life.

We asked for further comment, but the group declined.

“This is the statement we’re going to stick with today,” said Underwood.

Aside from the debate over the high court’s decision - is a debate over how the draft was leaked.

“Leaks do not happen at the Supreme Court. It is an institution that abides by norms and procedures go to see this happen, is clearly is very upsetting for the chief justice of theU.S. Supreme Court,” said CBS Correspondent Jon Decker.

Our White House Correspondent Jon Decker explained that if the leaked draft is true, then it could impact the midterm elections.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt about it. It changes the dynamic because it would have the effect, I think of energizing Democratic voters in particular,” Decker explained. “But it will certainly have some impact on who goes to the polls and who is energized in the midterm elections.”

The final U.S. Supreme Court ruling may not be released for several weeks and could change from the draft.

Kansans for Constitutional Freedom says if the Value Them Both amendment is passed, they believe lawmakers will act to restrict abortion rights within a year.

