Kansas Congressional delegation reacts to leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft in abortion case

(WIBW) - Republican members of the Kansas Congressional delegation Tuesday blasted the leak that made public a draft opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade but are generally supportive of what appears to be the impending outcome.

The lone Democrat in the delegation, though, says reversing the decision guaranteeing abortion rights would be “a monumental step backwards.”

Delegation members issued statements Tuesday, hours after Politico reported it had obtained a draft of a majority opinion from Justice Samuel Alito. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the document, and has ordered an investigation into the breach.

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, expressed support for the investigation.

“Leaking a draft opinion of the Supreme Court is a flagrant breach of its deliberative process and an attempt to intimidate justices and damage the court’s judicial independence,” he said. “As we await the official ruling, I will continue to defend the unborn and give them a voice in the legislative process. The work to protect the unborn must be determined by the democratic process and not unelected judges.”

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, suggested the leak was politically motivated.

“This is an egregious attack on the institution of the Supreme Court,” Marshall said. “But, we shouldn’t be surprised because that’s what Democrats do all of the time when they don’t like the outcome: They don’t like the outcome of votes in the Senate so they want to get rid of the filibuster; they don’t like the outcome of the balance of power in the Senate so they want to make Puerto Rico and D.C. states; they don’t like the way the elections go so they want to federalize them and deny states’ rights to run their own elections. All the while, the media is complicit – they help them do their bidding.”

Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-KS2, called the leak unacceptable, while also saying he’s hopeful the draft will hold.

“The lives of 63 million unborn babies have tragically ended since Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided,” he said. “If the draft decision holds true, overturning Roe will be a monumental win for the unborn babies of our nation. Sadly, it will not solve our issue in Kansas. We must pass the Value Them Both Amendment to ensure our state does not become a hub for unlimited abortions.”

The Value Them Both Amendment is on Kansas’ August primary ballots. It would remove language from the state constitution which the Kansas Supreme Court has ruled declares abortion a “fundamental right.” If passed, it would open the door for state legislators to impose specific restrictions or bans on abortion.

Rep. Sharice Davids, D-KS3, said the vote could be pivotal.

“If this opinion holds true, it will be a monumental step backwards,” Davids said. “When Kansas votes on a constitutional amendment in August, we will be the first state to decide if we agree that the government has control over women’s health care choices. I’ll tell you this: I don’t.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.