Kansans urged to show support in days leading up to Child Care Appreciation Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to show support for child care providers in the days leading up to Child Care Appreciation Day on Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed Friday, May 6, as Child Care Provider Appreciation Day in the Sunflower State. It said staff will join community organizations across the nation to celebrate the efforts of local child care providers.

KDHE said Provider Appreciation Day is celebrated the Friday before Mother’s Day each year to recognize child care providers, teachers and other educators of young children.

The Department noted that Child Care Aware of America puts the day together annually to amplify the nation’s collective gratitude for those who support the social, emotional and physical care of children.

“Child care providers have long been considered essential. In our state, they do a tremendous job keeping our children safe, nurturing their curiosity and preparing them for the future,” said Secretary Janet Stanek. “Together with our stakeholders, we invite you to join us in thanking and celebrating child care providers across our state.”

KDHE said the Kansas Child Care Act has been in place for more than a century and was the first step to ensuring kids in out-of-home care are safe and nurtured. It said its Early Care and Youth Program was born from that law.

The Department said its local child care licensing surveyor network supports all licensed Kansas providers to become licensed and maintain compliance with regulations. It said it serves as a partner in the state to develop resources for providers, start-up grants and health and safety grants for providers, and to develop a workforce registry and career pathway for early education and care providers.

KDHE said Provider Appreciation Day began in 1996 and was started by a group of volunteers in New Jersey who saw the need to recognize the efforts of providers who care for children of working parents. It said support for the event grew each year and recognition currently includes child care resource and referral agencies, child care advocates, community-based organizations, government entities, business leaders and residents throughout the nation.

Kansans have been invited to join the virtual celebration on social media with the #ThankYouChildCare in the days leading up to Friday.

