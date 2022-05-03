Fork in the Road: Great burgers, community bonds on the menu at Soldier Grill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re looking for great food, you don’t have to look much farther than Soldier, Kansas. From homemade cake and pies to chicken-fried steak and all the drinks you could want, Soldier Grill has you covered. And we can’t forget the Grill’s signature serving.

“Oh the good hamburgers, all the good food,” Almetta Bottom, a Soldier Grill regular, assured us.

“I would say probably the hamburgers,” Proprietor Rosemary Junod said. “We have lunch specials every day. Wednesday is fried chicken, Monday and Tuesday is whatever I want to fix and Thursday. Friday is chicken-fried steak.”

In a day when more restaurants are using processed food, everything in Rosie’s kitchen is made from scratch. “Because people like it the other way,” she said. “I try my best.”

“Everybody brags on the meals and the hamburgers and the fries and what have you,” Bottom emphasized. Everything.”

“We have the best pies, the best hamburgers,” Rhonda Junod, Rosemary’s daughter and the other face of Soldier Grill, said. “We’ve been known for the best hamburgers. They love it and they keep coming back.”

Bottom noted the same: “The farmers are really faithful.”

However, the homemade desserts and proven hamburgers aren’t the only item on the menu.

“I feel that if it wasn’t here,” Rosemary started, “there wouldn’t be nothing. I mean, we have a Post Office, but it’s only there until noon.”

“When she’s closed, it’s like a ghost town,” Bottom said. “There are no cars on Main St.”

Rosemary says Soldier Grill acts as a kind of community center, especially for a small town that doesn’t have one.

“That’s what people want,” Rosemary stated. “There may be times you come in here and there’s nobody. But if we were to go home early, they’d show up.”

“It’s a lot different than it was years ago,” Bottom reminisced. “It’s really not a bar much, it’s more Soldier Grill.”

You can find Soldier Grill at 201 1st St. in Soldier, Kansas. It stays open until 8 p.m., with Rosemary welcoming the crowd as early as 5:30 a.m.

