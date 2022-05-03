Family of homicide victim creates GoFundMe for funeral expenses, reward money

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of Topeka’s most recent homicide victim has created a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral and put up a reward for the conviction of the person or people who murdered him.

Dustin Clayton was found shot to death on Friday night, April 22, by officers of the Topeka pOlice Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“With sorrow-filled hearts, we share that on April 22, 2022, Dustin was senselessly murdered in Topeka, Kansas,” said Kevin Clayton, Dustin’s brother and creator of the GoFundMe. “We are reaching out... keeping hope alive that the person(s) responsible will be apprehended and swiftly brought to justice.”

The family said they are asking for donations to help cover Clayton’s funeral arrangements and to help pay bills. They also noted some of the fundraiser money will go toward a reward for a conviction in the case.

Clayton’s mother, Mary Greiner, and Kevin said they have vowed to reach others who have or currently struggle with issues of addiction, depression and anxiety to keep Dustin’s dream of helping others reach sobriety and a relationship with God alive.

