Emporia school bus hits car while 21 students on board

FILE
FILE(KMOV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is in the hospital after a school bus filled with 21 students on their way home hit her on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, the Emporia Police Department says officers were called to the area of 6th Ave. and Stratford with reports of an accident.

When officers arrived, they said they found a school bus and passenger car had collided in the intersection. They said the bus was headed north on Stratford and after it came to a complete stop at the sign, it pulled out into the intersection and failed to yield to the eastbound passenger car.

EPD said 21 students were on the bus driven by Jessamyn Weingartner, 34, and no one was hurt. The parents of the students on the bus were notified.

Officers said the passenger car, a black 2010 Hyundai Elantra was driven by Alyssa Good, 21, who was taken to Newman Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

