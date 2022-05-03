Advertisement

Driver, passenger arrested after meth found during Osage Co. traffic stop

Annie Sevart (left), John Mull (right)
Annie Sevart (left), John Mull (right)(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Wichita and a man from Great Bend are behind bars in Osage Co. after deputies found meth in their vehicle.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 2, a deputy stopped a vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 162 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, deputies said illegal drugs were found.

Deputies said they arrested the driver of the vehicle, Annie E. Sevart, 23, of Wichita, as well as a passenger, John M. Mull, 42, of Great Bend. Both were booked into the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

