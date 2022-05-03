Driver, passenger arrested after meth found during Osage Co. traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Wichita and a man from Great Bend are behind bars in Osage Co. after deputies found meth in their vehicle.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 2, a deputy stopped a vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 162 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, deputies said illegal drugs were found.

Deputies said they arrested the driver of the vehicle, Annie E. Sevart, 23, of Wichita, as well as a passenger, John M. Mull, 42, of Great Bend. Both were booked into the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

