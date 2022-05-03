Dillons partners with United Way to collect relief for Andover tornado victims

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons has partnered with the United Way to collect relief for victims of the EF3 tornado which ripped through Andover on Friday night, April 29.

In response to the EF3 tornado which ripped through Andover over the weekend, Dillons says it has partnered with the United Way of the Plains to provide an easy way for customers to donate at every location in Kansas.

Between Tuesday, May 3, and Saturday, May 21, Dillons said customers have been invited to round up their purchases to donate to victims at the register while they do their regular grocery shopping. It said 100% of the proceeds will help those impacted by the tornado to recover and rebuild.

Dillons noted that funds will be collected through Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation and shared with United Way of the Plains.

To further share the relief, Dillons said it will donate $50,000 to help the Andover community.

“The generosity of our community and Dillons’ customers is truly remarkable,” said Steve Dreher, Dillon Stores Division President. “Thanks to our wonderful partnership with the United Way of the Plains, it makes it even easier to provide a helping hand. After all, helping others is what Kansans do best. Dillons is proud to continue offering our support with a donation of $50,000 to assist those impacted by this devastation.”

Pete Najera, President and CEO of United Way of the Plains, said his organization is grateful to cooperate with partners like Dillons for their help.

“The caring power of this community is very evident when disasters strike,” Najera said. “We’ve seen a wonderful response from area citizens, elected officials, nonprofits and companies like Dillons. This check and other financial support offered by Dillons is imperative so that we can help our neighbors recover and rebuild. Our thanks to the leadership at Dillons, all the employees, and customers who are donating to this cause and are committed to their communities.”

