Crumbl Cookies preps employees as opening day closes in

Topeka’s latest cookie shop is getting its employees ready for opening day.
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s latest cookie shop is getting its employees ready for opening day.

Crumbl Cookie trained its workers Tuesday, May 3, since the store’s soft opening is planned for Thursday, May 5. The store will offer a rotating menu, with six cookie varieties each week, five other cookies will change weekly, but milk chocolate chip cookies will always be on the menu.

Crumbl plans to announce the weekly menu options each Sunday night on social media and through its app.

“Depending on what flavor profile you pick, you are going to have a different experience, but there are no bad cookies, you could never go wrong,” said the Topeka Crumbl co-owner, Darren Haddock. “A good way to do it, I think for your first time, we sell a 6-pack box, you can get 1 of every flavor, take it home we sell a little cookie cutter. They are made for sharing.”

The Topeka store will be the 7th store in Kansas. Other store locations include two in the Wichita area and four in Kansas City.

The location is next to Target located at 2139 SW Wanamaker St.

