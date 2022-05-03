Crews respond to vehicle fire near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a vehicle fire early Tuesday just west of downtown Topeka

The blaze was reported at 6:14 a.m. in the alley of the 1000 block of S.W. 5th Street.

First-arriving crews said the found a vehicle fully involved in flames at that location.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

