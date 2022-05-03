Advertisement

Crews respond to vehicle fire near downtown Topeka

Crews were responding to a vehicle fire early Tuesday in the 1000 block of S.W. 5th near...
Crews were responding to a vehicle fire early Tuesday in the 1000 block of S.W. 5th near downtown Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a vehicle fire early Tuesday just west of downtown Topeka

The blaze was reported at 6:14 a.m. in the alley of the 1000 block of S.W. 5th Street.

First-arriving crews said the found a vehicle fully involved in flames at that location.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more details.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash near S.W. 16th and College in...
Woman seriously injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in central Topeka
Shawnee County Emergency Management said a storm uprooted trees at Auburn Cemetery Friday night.
Trees uprooted in Auburn Cemetery from Friday night’s storm
OU meteorology students killed in crash Friday while reportedly storm chasing
A Topeka man faces many charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop...
North Topeka traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Damage from the EF-1 tornado that touched down in Pottawatomie Co. Friday night.
Damage surveys released for EF-1 tornadoes near Wamego, Herington

Latest News

How would a potential Roe vs. Wade overturn affect Kansas and Missouri?
Leaked draft may indicate Supreme Court is overturning Roe vs. Wade: What could that mean for KS and MO?
O'cuss and Sir
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka organization trains K-9s to find the missing
American Legion Post 421 elect their first female commander. Commander Roxann Kolbek will lead...
American Legion Post 421 installs first female commander
American Legion Post 421 elect their first female commander. Commander Roxann Kolbek will lead...
First female post commander