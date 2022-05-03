Crews respond to vehicle fire near downtown Topeka
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a vehicle fire early Tuesday just west of downtown Topeka
The blaze was reported at 6:14 a.m. in the alley of the 1000 block of S.W. 5th Street.
First-arriving crews said the found a vehicle fully involved in flames at that location.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
