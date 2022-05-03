Advertisement

American Legion Post 421 installs first female commander

American Legion Post 421 elect their first female commander. Commander Roxann Kolbek will lead the organization for the next term.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of Topeka’s American Legion posts installed its new leadership Monday night.

Among the newly elected leaders for American Legion Post 421, members welcomed new commander Roxann Kolbek. Kolbek is the post’s first female commander. Post members say Kolbek’s appointment will offer a fresh view of things.

“I think there’s going to be some different viewpoints about how things are handled and what things we need to be taken care of,” Kolbek said.

“Our veteran communities are comprised of men and women,” previous commander Mike Kolbek, who is also Roxann’s husband, said. “There are many that are active in American Legion Post.”

The Legion was also presented tonight with a $500 check for its youth baseball team, courtesy of the Punishers Motorcycle Club.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash near S.W. 16th and College in...
Woman seriously injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in central Topeka
Geary Co Marine Unit is searching for a male who possibly drowned swimming to shore in Milford...
Geary Co. searching for a male who possibly drowned swimming to shore in Milford Lake Saturday
Shawnee County Emergency Management said a storm uprooted trees at Auburn Cemetery Friday night.
Trees uprooted in Auburn Cemetery from Friday night’s storm
OU meteorology students killed in crash Friday while reportedly storm chasing
Damage from the EF-1 tornado that touched down in Pottawatomie Co. Friday night.
Damage surveys released for EF-1 tornadoes near Wamego, Herington

Latest News

O'cuss and Sir
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka organization trains K-9s to find the missing
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
American Legion Post 421 elect their first female commander. Commander Roxann Kolbek will lead...
First female post commander
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka organization trains K-9s to find the missing
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka organization trains K-9s to find the missing