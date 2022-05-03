American Legion Post 421 installs first female commander

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of Topeka’s American Legion posts installed its new leadership Monday night.

Among the newly elected leaders for American Legion Post 421, members welcomed new commander Roxann Kolbek. Kolbek is the post’s first female commander. Post members say Kolbek’s appointment will offer a fresh view of things.

“I think there’s going to be some different viewpoints about how things are handled and what things we need to be taken care of,” Kolbek said.

“Our veteran communities are comprised of men and women,” previous commander Mike Kolbek, who is also Roxann’s husband, said. “There are many that are active in American Legion Post.”

The Legion was also presented tonight with a $500 check for its youth baseball team, courtesy of the Punishers Motorcycle Club.

