After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a search warrant was conducted when unauthorized residents were found in a Topeka home, one man was arrested for possession of a slew of drugs.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2, the Topeka Police Department says its Community Policing Unit searched 1110 SW Washburn after a warrant was granted and Christen Hollis, 42, of Topeka was arrested.

Officers said they had followed up on a See Click Fix complaint and a follow-up from Code Enforcement, which had found unauthorized people had been staying in the home.

Officers said they made contact with the residents and were able to apply for the search warrant.

After the warrant was executed, TPD said officers arrested Hollis and booked him into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of meth with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of PCP and a city warrant.

TPD said officers would like to thank the public for the information which led to the arrest.

