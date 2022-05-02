Woman injured in motorcycle crash early Monday in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash in central Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Monday near S.W. 17th Street and College Avenue.

Authorities said emergency responders arrived at the scene to find a woman who had been injured in the crash.

The woman was transported to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance. The extent of her injuries wasn’t immediately known.

No other injuries had been reported as of 5 a.m.

