Woman injured in motorcycle crash early Monday in central Topeka
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash in central Topeka, authorities said.
The crash was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Monday near S.W. 17th Street and College Avenue.
Authorities said emergency responders arrived at the scene to find a woman who had been injured in the crash.
The woman was transported to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance. The extent of her injuries wasn’t immediately known.
No other injuries had been reported as of 5 a.m.
Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.