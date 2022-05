Washburn named the #1 seed in MIAA tournament, play ESU in quarterfinals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn (42-11, 24-2), who swept the Hornets on Saturday in Emporia, will take on No. 8 seed Emporia State to open the 2022 Championship at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4 in Edmond, Okla.

The Ichabods ended their regular season campaign on a 22-game win streak and ended the year 26-0 at home.

The Hornets claimed the final spot in the tournament with a 13-13 record in the MIAA and went 24-28 overall.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Wednesday, May 4

GAME 1 | 11:30 AM | No. 1 seed Washburn vs. No. 8 seed Emporia State – LIVE STATS | WATCH

GAME 2 | 1:30 PM | No. 4 seed Missouri Western vs. No. 5 seed Northeastern State – LIVE STATS | WATCH

GAME 3 | 4:00 PM | No. 3 seed Rogers State vs. No. 6 seed Missouri Southern – LIVE STATS | WATCH

GAME 4 | 6:30 PM | No. 2 seed Central Oklahoma vs. No. 7 seed Nebraska Kearney – LIVE STATS | WATCH

Thursday, May 5

GAME 5 | 11:00 AM | Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – LIVE STATS | WATCH

GAME 6 | 1:30 PM | Loser Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – LIVE STATS | WATCH

GAME 7 | 4:00 PM | Winner of Game 1 vs. WInner of Game 2 – LIVE STATS | WATCH

GAME 8 | 6:30 PM | Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 – LIVE STATS | WATCH

Friday, May 6

GAME 9 | 10:00 AM | Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8 – LIVE STATS | WATCH

GAME 10 | 12:30 PM | Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7 – LIVE STATS | WATCH

GAME 11 | 3:00 PM | Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 – LIVE STATS | WATCH

GAME 12 | 5:30 PM | Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 – LIVE STATS | WATCH

GAME 13 | 8:00 PM | Winner of Game 12 vs. Loser of Game 11 – LIVE STATS | WATCH

Saturday, May 7

GAME 14 | 1:30 PM | Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 13 – LIVE STATS | WATCH

GAME 15 | If Necessary

Washburn Softball posing with their 2018 MIAA Championship trophy. They are waiting for the arrival of the official 2022 trophy. (Skylar Darnell)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.