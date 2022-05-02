Washburn baseball recognizes leaders on Senior Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods fell in their regular-season finale and dropped the series to Pittsburg State with a 13-2 loss on Sunday.

The Ichabods will be the No. 5 seed in the MIAA Tournament next week and will head to the No. 4 seed Central Oklahoma for a best-two-of-three quarterfinal series in Edmond, Okla. May 6-8.

Washburn recognized their 13 seniors for Senior Day.

The 13 include Brett Ingram who has a .366 average at the plate with 46 runs, 70 hits, and 11 home runs. Tyler Clark-Chiapparelli has 51 hits, 2 triples, and 7 homers on the year. Parker Dunn has 14 home runs on the year with 51 RBIs.

