The wait is over for the Isom family, selected for the 114th Topeka Habitat home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After two years of searching for a home they could afford, the wait is over for the Isom family.

Romae and TaZaras Isom were selected for the Topeka Habitat Partnership Homeowner Program in March.

“My husband and I were looking for something to house our family,” said Romae Isom. “For them to have their own room and have their own space is a true blessing for us and we’re grateful.”

Nikki MacMillan the Chief Operations Officer with the Topeka Habitat for Humanity says this year’s selection process wasn’t easy. “This was a tough year for selections. Specifically, we had almost 30 families go through the process and we were only able to select three for a program this year,” she said.

“Romae and her family stood out quite a bit. They give so much to our community and they have a large family. It’s really hard to find affordable housing in our community right now specifically for larger families,” MacMillan added.

Their new home will be built at 3200 SW 30th Street, and it will be Topeka Habitat’s 114th Topeka Habitat investment.

“We haven’t done a lot of building over here yet. It’s really close to parks and trails and a grocery store,” said MacMillan. “There are great schools close by and I think this is just going to be a really nice addition to the neighborhood.”

The one-story home will hold six bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, which is one of the largest homes in Topeka Habitat’s history.

Romae’s husband, TaZaras says this new home really helps “economically, spiritually, and every facet of our life, simply because for us to be able to walk into a place that we can call our own, that’s affordable, you can’t beat it.”

“I can finally get a dog that we’ve been wanting to get the kids, as well as have a backyard. I do basketball training and I’m a coach so it gives the opportunity to be able to have their own backyard with their own hoop,” TaZaraz added.

The Isoms encourage other families to take advantage of this opportunity, “it’s an empowerment piece. It gives them a space to kind of navigate their own financial situation, while still owning something, while still putting the work into something that’s theirs,” said Romae.

Topeka Habitat plans to break ground next month and the Isom’s home should be able to move in right before Christmas.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.