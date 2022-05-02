Topeka Infrastructure Committee considers sale of downtown parking garages

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Infrastructure Committee discussed exploring the possibility of selling one or all of the 7 parking garages owned and operated by the City of Topeka in downtown. The committee first discussed the idea during their meeting on April 19.

In a statement today, the city said there are currently no commitments to sell any of the garages. The committee is currently wanting to gauge potential interest in managing and/or acquiring the garages. The city also stated that the committee is putting together a Request for Proposals (RFP).

When asked about the potential proposal from the committee one downtown resident said the result could go either way.

“I think it could be a positive and it could be a negative,” said Ray Bloxsom. “It just didn’t seem like the city had a lot of manpower to keep up with the garages downtown and then it might be a positive. Then you’ve got another entity coming in to our city possibly.”

Topeka Councilwomen Karen Hiller said in a statement today that selling the garages may not be in the city’s best interest and could disrupt the downtown parking system.

“You take any single garage out of that mix, and the City loses control of pricing, location, space allocation and maintenance for not only that garage, but also its entire system,” said Hiller in her statement. “City staff started on needed updates and renovations, I want to say in 2018. Then, when COVID hit, with most of the downtown workers sent home and many businesses shuttered, meters were hooded on the street and the garages were close to empty. The revenue that was budgeted to pay for the renovations disappeared. As you can see the Council is now actively working on the next best steps to take.”

Hiller also mentioned that several business downtown have said thy want the city to keep the garages and agree that the maintenance plan needs to be restarted soon.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.