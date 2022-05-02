Advertisement

Three Oklahoma meteorology students killed after storm chasing in Kansas

According to Fox News three University of Oklahoma meteorology students were killed in a crash after chasing a tornado in Kansas on Friday, May 29th.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Fox News three University of Oklahoma meteorology students were killed in a crash after chasing a tornado in Kansas on Friday, May 29th.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 20-year-old, Nicholas Nair, 19-year-old, Gavin Short, and 22-year-old, Drake Brooks, died in the crash that happened just before 11:30 p.m. The meteorology students at the University of Oklahoma died after being hit by a semi-truck in Northern Oklahoma after hydroplaning on Interstate 35 in Tonkawa while heading back home after storm chasing.

Fox Weather says the students were pinned in the car for over five hours before they were found and removed. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Fox Weather The University of Oklahoma College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences said it is “deeply saddened” by the loss of the three students, “We are deeply saddened and our sincerest condolences go out to all affected families and friends,” the college wrote. “Our community in Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences is close-knit, and our School of Meteorology is very much a family.”

According to Fox Weather a spokesperson said “The university is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of three students. Each were valued and loved members of our community. At this time, we ask the public to respect the privacy of their families,”.

