Safe Kids Kansas teaming up with Envista for May ‘Cares Challenge’

Safe Kids Kansas
Safe Kids Kansas(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union announced its newest partner for the Envista Cares Challenge.

Safe Kids Kansas works to keep kids safe through education, advocacy, and community programs. Envista will help them raise money through the end of the month with promotions and matching up to $2,500 in donations.

“The funds will be used to support our injury prevention programs across the state of Kansas,” Safe Kids Kansas Director Cherie Sage said. “We focus in many different areas, so from car seat checks to life jackets, smoke alarms, and bike helmets. Those are just a few of the programs that we have that these funds can go to benefit.”

You can help by donating at EnvistaCares.com

