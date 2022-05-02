REPORT: Saints expected to sign former LSU Tiger Tyrann Mathieu

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu is returning home, as he is expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Saints are making a key post-draft addition, as they’re expected to sign All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, sources say. A long-awaited signing that should be finalized in the coming days, the Honey Badger lands in a perfect spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2022

Jacques Doucet interviewed Mathieu on March 30 about the possibility of joining the Saints. The full two-part interview is below.

LSU icon Tyrann Mathieu reflects on his Tiger memories and much more.

Mathieu played high school football at St. Augustine and then starred as one of the top defensive backs in the country for the LSU Tigers from 2010-2011. The former Tiger was named the 2011 Chuck Bednarik Award winner, which is presented annually to the top defensive player in college football. He was also named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was a consensus All-American in 2011.

A native of New Orleans, Mathieu was drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals and he has had a great career winning Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs and was named a three-time First Team All-Pro in 2015, 2019 and 2020, he was named a Second Team All-Pro in 2019.

In his nine years in the NFL, he has started 120 games, totaling 610 total tackles, with 524 solo tackles, 10 sacks, 41 tackles-for-loss, and 26 interceptions.

