RCPD officer to appear in court for off-duty fight

Riley Co. Police Dept.
Riley Co. Police Dept.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley Co. police officer will appear in court for an off-duty fight.

Brandon Gadia, 27, is accused of hitting another man during an altercation March 26 in the 1900 block of Lincoln Dr. Gadia was placed on administrative leave after the altercation. He was placed back on-duty April 15 when the department determined the incident didn’t interfere with his official duties.

Gadia received summons Monday to appear in city court. City of Manhattan Chief Prosecutor Melissa Rundus issued the summons after reviewing reports from K-State Police.

“We hold our employees to a high level of integrity and expect them to treat every member of our community with dignity and respect,” said Interim RCPD Director Kurt Moldrup. “I trust Chief Prosecutor Rundus’s commitment to gather all the facts surrounding what happened and her process to make a just decision. I want to ensure our community RCPD will continue to provide quality and professional law enforcement service to all.”

RCPD says Gadia has also received internal discipline deemed appropriate for the situation.

Severe Storm Winds and Heavy Rain Expected This Evening
