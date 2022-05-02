Advertisement

RCPD needs assistance to find teen last seen Sunday night

The Riley Co. Police Department needs assistance to find a missing teen who was last seen...
The Riley Co. Police Department needs assistance to find a missing teen who was last seen Sunday night.(Riley Co. Police Department)
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department needs assistance to find a teen who was last seen Sunday night.

RCPD is looking for Landon. He is 14 years old, 5″01′, 83 lbs., with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen Sunday, May 1, in the 100 block of Fourwinds Ct. in Manhattan. He was reportedly wearing a dark hoodie (shown in the provided picture) and possibly carrying a black backpack.

RCPD said they believe Landon ran away.

Anyone with information about Landon’s whereabouts or has seen him recently, please call RCPD at (785) 537-2112.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash near S.W. 16th and College in...
Woman seriously injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in central Topeka
Geary Co Marine Unit is searching for a male who possibly drowned swimming to shore in Milford...
Geary Co. searching for a male who possibly drowned swimming to shore in Milford Lake Saturday
Shawnee County Emergency Management said a storm uprooted trees at Auburn Cemetery Friday night.
Trees uprooted in Auburn Cemetery from Friday night’s storm
OU meteorology students killed in crash Friday while reportedly storm chasing
A powerful tornado left behind extensive damage in Andover, Kansas.
GALLERY: Tornados ripped through Kansas Friday night and left devastating damage in their wake

Latest News

Shawnee County Emergency Management confirms damage at a cemetery was caused by Friday night’s...
Trees uprooted in Auburn Cemetery from Friday night’s storm
A Topeka water tower was severely damaged in Friday’s storms.
Montara water tower damaged in Friday storms
The City of Topeka and Lawrence visited towns in northwest Arkansas they felt were similar to...
The Greater Topeka Partnership has returned back from Arkansas with fresh ideas
The wait is over for the Isom family, selected for the 114th Topeka Habitat home
together we can Become a Healthier Topeka