RCPD needs assistance to find teen last seen Sunday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department needs assistance to find a teen who was last seen Sunday night.

RCPD is looking for Landon. He is 14 years old, 5″01′, 83 lbs., with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen Sunday, May 1, in the 100 block of Fourwinds Ct. in Manhattan. He was reportedly wearing a dark hoodie (shown in the provided picture) and possibly carrying a black backpack.

RCPD said they believe Landon ran away.

Anyone with information about Landon’s whereabouts or has seen him recently, please call RCPD at (785) 537-2112.

